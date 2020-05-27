By FARHIYA HUSSEIN

Two Kenya Defence Force soldiers and a police officer were serious injured Wednesday after they shot at each other in Bura East, Garissa County.

Confirming the incident, Fafi sub-county police boss George Sangalo said the security officers mistook the other for terrorists.

“Constable Emmanuel Ngao was challenged by KDF soldiers, Senior Private Jeremy Malusi and David Mbugua. He mistook the officers to be militants, he shot and seriously injured them,” a police report seen by the Nation reads.

The soldiers fired back and the policeman was injured on his leg.