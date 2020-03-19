By BRUHAN MAKONG

More by this Author

Garissa Governor Ali Korane has expressed concerns over the staff working with international agencies, mainly at the Dadaab refugee complex, who constantly travel in and out of the country, saying they risk contracting the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and spreading it.

Dadaab is the world's third biggest refugee camp with at least 217,108 registered refugees and asylum seekers as at October 2019 according to the UNHCR.

Mr Korane now wants workers of international origin to stop non-essential travel in and out of the county as one of the preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19 which is wreaking havoc across the globe.

TRAVEL RISKY

"We are concerned about the staff of international agencies mainly in Dadaab who constantly travel in and out of the country. We feel that they are at a high risk of contracting the virus and passing it on," he said.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Mr Korane also banned the sale of miraa in Garissa, a move earlier taken by Mandera and Wajir counties.

Advertisement

The governor also said that a multi-sectoral county emergency response committee on the coronavirus has been established to coordinate all preparedness and response activities.

RESPONSE TEAM

Mr Korane further stated that the county has already trained the rapid response team who will be ready to respond to any case which may arise in Garissa.

The governor directed the closure of all the clubs and indoor football centres in a bid to combat the spread of the virus that has already been reported in neighbouring Somalia.

He urged the county employees to work from home except for those in charge of essential services and also asked residents to stay at home and avoid overcrowding.

Mr Korane said that all travellers departing and arriving in Garissa, either by air or road, will be screened.

He further directed the stoppage of hawking and selling of foodstuffs in open air markets with immediate effect.