By FARHIYA HUSSEIN

The government has revived its security strategy across the north eastern region as it seeks to stamp out the resurgence of Al-Shabaab attacks which have been witnessed in the last two months.

Addressing journalists in Garissa County on Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the Nyumba Kumi structure will be reactivated in the counties of Wajir, Mandera and Garissa.

“We are going to reactivate peace committees and introduce a structure of how information will be shared within the security agencies,” said Dr Matiang’i.

INTELLIGENCE GATHERING

He added that intelligence gathering will start from the lowest level of assistant chiefs up to the county commissioners.

“We will be having regular meetings with the chiefs and assistant chiefs across this region,” said Dr Matiang’i.

He said there will be deployment additional resources in the counties in order to provide adequate security.

The meeting took place a week after Wajir, Garissa and Mandera counties held security meetings led by their governors.

MEETING SIGNIFICANT

On his part, Garissa Governor Ali Korane said that the summoning of all chiefs from the region was significant as it demonstrated the seriousness of the threats the counties are facing following recent terror attacks.

“Such a meeting was last convened in 1985 during the district focus on rural development. We are united in the fight against the common enemy that has become a threat to our development,” said Mr Korane.

His Mandera counterpart Ali Roba urged chiefs and security personnel to cooperate with the locals.

Dr Matiang’i thanked the governors saying they have showed commitment in the fight against terrorism.