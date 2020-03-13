By FARHIYA HUSSEIN

Six suspected Al Shabaab militants have been killed in Jirole, Garissa County early on Friday.

Confirming the incident, North-Eastern Regional Commissioner Nicholas Ndalana said the special forces managed to kill six militants and capture one alive.

"The special forces managed to capture one, who is injured. But he is undergoing treatment and he will help with investigations," said Mr Ndalana.

He further added that the incident occured in the wee hours of Friday morning.

"We suspect another one escaped injured and we will capture him," he said.

The area, which has been a major problem to the residents, is now under high alert with police patrols, according to Mr Ndalana.

The incident comes one day after two people were killed and another reported missing in a suspected Shaabab militia attack in Mandera.

The fighters laid an ambush on vehicles at Jabibar on the Rhamu-Elwak road, Mandera police boss Jeremiah Kosiom confirmed.

In the last two months, at least 20 innocent lives have been lost as a result of terror attacks carried out by suspected Al Shaabab militants.