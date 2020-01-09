By BRUHAN MAKONG

More by this Author

The County government of Garissa has dispatched a team of veterinary doctors to areas that were recently invaded by desert locusts following an outbreak of a mysterious livestock disease.

Addressing journalists Thursday, County Agriculture Executive Mohamed Abdi Shale said the disease has claimed more than 100 goats in Lagdera and Dadaab.

Mr Shale said that residents reported that livestock feeding on pasture in areas that have been invaded by the desert locusts contacted a mysterious disease that is causing deaths of animals.

YELLOW MEAT

The agricultural official stated that meat from the affected animals is yellow and green in colour, something which has alarmed herders.

He urged locals to avoid eating the meat until tests are done to establish the cause of the disease.

Advertisement

"We have advised the locals to avoid consumption of the meat until the vet doctors are done with investigations over the reported disease,'' said Mr Shale.

Mr Shale, who was accompanied by the Garissa County locust response team, revealed that Lagdera, Dadaab and Balambala sub-counties are the ones mostly affected by locusts menace.

RESPONSE TEAM

This is after a new colony of desert locusts migrated into the county from Diff in Wajir County and another one from the neighbouring Mandera County.

Mr Shale said that in a bid to contain the flying pests, the response team mobilised volunteers and other tactics to drive away the swarm of locusts.

Garissa Township Deputy County Commissioner Samuel Njuguna stated that the national government has deployed a monitoring team and an aeroplane that is spraying the desert locusts.

Danyere MCA Daud Aden urged the response team to empower local communities with necessary logistical support to help them scare away the desert locust since many have already volunteered to do it.