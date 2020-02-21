Suspected Shabaab attackers torch reservist's home

By FARHIYA HUSSEIN

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked Sangailu area, Ijara Sub-County in Garissa, where they torched a police reservist's home, Regional Commissioner Nick Ndalana says.

The incident is reported to have happened on Thursday.

The attack comes just a day after a Moyale Raha bus headed to Nairobi from Mandera was attacked by suspected Al-Shabaab militants and sprayed with bullets.

At least three passengers were killed in the attack which occurred at Sarman area in Mandera North County.

The terror group has increasingly targeted police reservists, with this being the fourth such attack reported this month.

Mr Ndalana previously said that the militants are now targeting National Police Reservists (NPRs) because they believe they are providing intelligence to security agencies on their whereabouts.

Just last week, Suspected Al-Shabaab attackers torched shops and three homes belonging to NPRs in Sangailu.

Earlier this month, an 80-year-old man was killed after suspected Shabaab militants attacked Sangole Village in Ijara Sub-County. The old man's son was an NPR, and he was killed as ''punishment'' to the son for working with security forces.