Vocational training centres in Garissa have begun producing face masks as the fight against Covid-19 intensifies.

County Education chief officer Mohamed Gure said students, trainers and institution managers have produced 50,000 masks in two weeks.

Mr Gure said the target is to produce at least 100,000 face masks in a month.