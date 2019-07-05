By GEORGE ODIWUOR

More by this Author

Two men in the National Youth Service (NYS) were on Friday charged with the murder of two casual workers at Lambwe valley in Suba South, Homa Bay County.

Mr Michael Adhemba and Mr Albert Kipchirchir faced High Court judge Joseph Karanjah but did not take plea.

They and others not before court are accused of killing Mr Hesbon Nyamweya and Mr Geoffrey Ochoki on April 28 at the Lambwe Development Unit.

The court heard that they used crude weapons in the attack.

MENTAL CHECKS

Judge Karanjah ordered mental and age assessments for the two ahead of plea-taking on Monday.

The tests will be carried out at Homa Bay County Referral Hospital.

The suspects were remanded at Homa Bay GK Prison ahead of their next court appearance.

THE CLAIMS

It is said that trouble started on that day after Mr John Tuju, the commanding officer in charge of the unit lost his power bank, phone and a pair of eye glasses.

The finger was pointed at Mr Ochoki and Nyamweya after Mr Tuju left for a bar at Nyadenda trading centre.

The victims had rented a house within the centre and would occasionally be hired by villagers to do chores at their homes.

After they were murdered, Mr Tuju was accused of ordering the servicemen to attack them.