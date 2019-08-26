After the incident, the victim was rushed to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital in a critical condition.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Three fishermen are being detained at Magunga Police Station for allegedly gang raping a 48-year-old woman at Rang’wa Location in Suba South.

The suspects, all fishermen at Tangwe beach, are accused of attacking and sexually abusing the woman in her house.

After the incident, the victim was rushed to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital in critical condition.

Suba South Sub County Police Commander Richard Cheruiyot said the three attacked the woman at her house at 8 pm on Saturday where they also robbed her of money and her mobile phone.

NECK INJURIES

“They broke the door and forced their way in. The suspects confronted the woman and strangled her before raping her,” he said.

Mr Cheruiyot said that the victim, who was unconscious, had neck injuries.

She was fist rushed to Sindo South Sub-County Hospital before being transferred to the referral hospital.