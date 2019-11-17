Ndhiwa sub-county police boss Evans Ombui confirmed the incident adding that the suspect went into hiding after the incident.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

A primary school pupil was killed by his classmate in fight over a metal cutting blade in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay, police say.

The Standard Seven pupil died on Saturday evening while receiving treatment at Homa Bay County Referral Hospital where he was rushed after he was hit by his classmate with a wooden bar.

Witnesses said the two differed over ownership of a metal cutting blade and got into a fight.

Kajwang’ sub-location assistant chief Enos Nyawade said the two exchanged blows before one boy took a wooden bar and hit the other on his head.

Mr Nyawade said the boy collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

Ndhiwa sub-county police boss Evans Ombui confirmed the incident adding that the suspect went into hiding after the incident.

He said police are hunting for the suspect.