72-year-old arrested for reportedly defiling girl, 17

In the other case, a 22-year-old fisherman was arrested for having sex with a Standard Eight pupil in Asego sub-location.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

More by this Author

Two Homa Bay residents have been arrested for reportedly defiling two girls on Sunday.

One of them aged 72 is said to have defiled a 17-year-old student in Kojwach location.

Rachuonyo East Deputy County Commissioner Jack Obuo said the man is married.

In the other case, a 22-year-old fisherman was arrested for having sex with a Standard Eight pupil in Asego sub-location.