72-year-old arrested for reportedly defiling girl, 17 - Daily Nation
 
  
72-year-old arrested for reportedly defiling girl, 17

Tuesday May 19 2020

arrest, handcuffs

Police in Homa Bay have arrested two people for reportedly defiling two girls on Sunday. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • In the other case, a 22-year-old fisherman was arrested for having sex with a Standard Eight pupil in Asego sub-location.

GEORGE ODIWUOR
By GEORGE ODIWUOR
Two Homa Bay residents have been arrested for reportedly defiling two girls on Sunday.

One of them aged 72 is said to have defiled a 17-year-old student in Kojwach location.

Rachuonyo East Deputy County Commissioner Jack Obuo said the man is married.

In the other case, a 22-year-old fisherman was arrested for having sex with a Standard Eight pupil in Asego sub-location.

Assistant chief Tom Ondieki said the man was picked up from his house in Kapeter estate.