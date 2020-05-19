72-year-old arrested for reportedly defiling girl, 17
Two Homa Bay residents have been arrested for reportedly defiling two girls on Sunday.
One of them aged 72 is said to have defiled a 17-year-old student in Kojwach location.
Rachuonyo East Deputy County Commissioner Jack Obuo said the man is married.
In the other case, a 22-year-old fisherman was arrested for having sex with a Standard Eight pupil in Asego sub-location.
Assistant chief Tom Ondieki said the man was picked up from his house in Kapeter estate.