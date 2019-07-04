By GEORGE ODIWUOR

More by this Author

A night out at a bar at Nguku trading centre in Ndhiwa Sub-County turned tragic when an Administration Police officer based at the Nguku camp in Kanyidoto ward allegedly killed a civilian over a love affair.

Witnesses say the victim, Mr Owiti, 36, and the officer were sitting at the same table watching the Afcon match featuring Kenya versus Senegal when the officer invited a barmaid to join them.

Mr Owiti, whom locals claim was the woman’s boyfriend, objected.

STABBED IN STOMACH

He and the officer engaged in a verbal exchange, which degenerated into a physical fight, during which the officer drew a knife and stabbed him in the stomach.

He was rushed to Ndhiwa Sub-County Hospital, but medics there said they could not handle his condition and referred him to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital.

He died on the way to the hospital.

Homa Bay County Deputy Police Commander Samuel Obara said investigations are underway.

By Wednesday morning, the suspect had not been arrested.

ARREST OFFICER

Homa Bay County leaders are putting pressure on top security officials to have him arrested.

Assembly Majority Leader Walter Were and the county’s Bunge La Wenye Nchi leader Walter Opiyo said the officer should be arrested and charged with murder.

Mr Were, the Kanyidoto MCA, said it was wrong for the accused officer to walk free after committing a crime.

“I join residents in demanding the arrest of the officer reported to have killed Mr Owiti. He should be held in custody as investigations continue,” Mr Were said.