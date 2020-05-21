But the opposing group of the 33 representatives dismissed the claims.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Ward representatives in Homa Bay have accused Governor Cyprian Awiti of fuelling wrangles among them to weaken the legislative and watchdog role of the assembly.

At least 27 MCAs, who had threatened to elect a parallel House leadership, say Mr Awiti is to blame for the disputes.

But the opposing group of the 33 representatives dismissed the claims.

One faction is led by ousted acting Speaker Evance Marieba, former majority leader Walter Muok and Ruma Kaksingri Ward Representative Eliphalet Osuri, while the other is led by acting Speaker Godfrey Anyango.

Divisions at the assembly played out again on Friday when Mr Anyango convened a special Sitting at Kendu Bay showground.

He said the field could accommodate all the ward representatives while maintaining social distance.

But the first group boycotted the session, saying it was not approved by all.

The other threatened to hold sittings under a parallel House leadership.

On Monday, the group pointed the finger at the county boss. Mr Marieba told Mr Awiti to defend himself against the claims.