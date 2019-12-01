By GEORGE ODIWUOR

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) will reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report if it does not address inclusivity and equitable distribution of resources.

ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit said the church has been advocating for an inclusive government.

“The church has always opposed a system where the winner takes it all, let us open up space so that others can also participate in the national agenda,” the archbishop said.

He said the church wants a peaceful and united county. The clergy was speaking on Sunday when he presided over the consecration of the new bishop in Southern Nyanza Simon Edward Onyango in Homa Bay Town.

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga, Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata and area County Commissioner Harman Shambi were among leaders present.

The archbishop said the ACK Church will make its final decision on the report after getting a report from a team of experts. He said the church wants constitutional changes that benefit all citizens.

“The report should not divide the county, leaders should remain peaceful when campaigning for or against the report," Rev Sapit said.

He added that Kenyans should be given a chance to engage in the amendments of the report.

"There could be areas in the report where Kenyans may feel are not good, they should be given room to make amendments," he added.

Mr Orata appealed to Kenyans to read the report before making any decisions. “I encourage everyone to read the report before making a decision," Mr Orata said.

Mr Rasanga urged the National government to increase allocations to counties.

The archbishop told governors to ensure they maximise on the funds at their disposal before asking for more.