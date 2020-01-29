By GEORGE ODIWUOR

More by this Author

Hundreds of students from five public schools in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County failed to report for learning on Tuesday after a bridge connecting several villages in Kabuoch was destroyed by floods.

The destruction of the bridge on River Riana also paralysed business activities in several areas as movement across the river became risky and dangerous.

The affected learners attend Okota, Luanda, Ndira and Mariri primary schools and Luanda Secondary School.

MOTORBIKES SWEPT AWAY

Some teachers who attempted crossing the flooded river using their motorcycles lost them after they were swept away by the raging water.

At least three motorcycles were swept away.

Advertisement

The bridge developed cracks before part of it collapsed after the area was pounded by heavy rainfall the previous night. The entire bridge was later swept away by fast moving water.

PUPILS RETURN HOME

Teachers and pupils who use the bridge every day had to go back home on Tuesday morning as they could not risk crossing the river.

“I thought that crossing the river using a motorcycle would be easy after underestimating the strength of the moving water. It turned out that that the flow was more powerful than I thought. It swept away my motorcycle,” said Mr Moses Owili, a teacher at Okota Primary.

Bodaboda riders also expressed concern that the current condition of the bridge will affect their operations.

The riders operate along Riat-Pala, Koguta-Luanda and Kawuor-Magina roads.