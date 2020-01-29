alexa Learners in 5 schools in Ndhiwa stranded as bridge collapses - Daily Nation
Learners in 5 schools in Ndhiwa stranded as bridge collapses

Wednesday January 29 2020

Kabuoch in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County

Residents of Kabuoch in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County attempt to repair a damaged bridge on January 28, 2020. Hundreds of learners from five public schools in the area missed learning after the bride was destroyed by floods the previous night. PHOTO | GEORGE ODIWUOR | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

GEORGE ODIWUOR
By GEORGE ODIWUOR
Hundreds of students from five public schools in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County failed to report for learning on Tuesday after a bridge connecting several villages in Kabuoch was destroyed by floods.

The destruction of the bridge on River Riana also paralysed business activities in several areas as movement across the river became risky and dangerous.

The affected learners attend Okota, Luanda, Ndira and Mariri primary schools and Luanda Secondary School.

MOTORBIKES SWEPT AWAY

Some teachers who attempted crossing the flooded river using their motorcycles lost them after they were swept away by the raging water.

At least three motorcycles were swept away.

The bridge developed cracks before part of it collapsed after the area was pounded by heavy rainfall the previous night. The entire bridge was later swept away by fast moving water.

PUPILS RETURN HOME

Teachers and pupils who use the bridge every day had to go back home on Tuesday morning as they could not risk crossing the river.

“I thought that crossing the river using a motorcycle would be easy after underestimating the strength of the moving water. It turned out that that the flow was more powerful than I thought. It swept away my motorcycle,” said Mr Moses Owili, a teacher at Okota Primary.

Bodaboda riders also expressed concern that the current condition of the bridge will affect their operations.

The riders operate along Riat-Pala, Koguta-Luanda and Kawuor-Magina roads.

Residents have called for the government’s quick intervention.