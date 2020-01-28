Some teachers who attempted crossing the swollen river on their motorcycles lost them after they were swept away.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Hundreds of learners from five public schools in Ndhiwa Sub-County of Homa Bay County did not report to their learning institutions on Tuesday after floods swept away a bridge connecting various villages in Kabuoch.

Some teachers who attempted crossing the swollen river on their motorcycles lost them after they were swept away.

The bridge developed cracks before part of it collapsed on Monday night owing to heavy rains pounding the area.

Teachers and pupils had to go back home on Tuesday morning. At least three motorcycles belonging to teachers were swept away by the fast moving water.

“I thought that crossing the river using a motorcycle would be easy, I underestimated the speed of the water that swept away my motorcycle,” Mr Moses Owili, a teacher at Okota Primary School said.

Boda boda operators have said that the current condition of the bridge will affect their operations.