They want him interred in Rangwe, according to Luo tradition.

Late Kibra MP Ken Okoth paternal family say they are in the dark over burial plans

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

The paternal family of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth claims it has been kept in the dark over his burial plans.

The family, which hails from Kanyachir Amocho village, Kochia, Rangwe sub-county says it has not been involved in the funeral arrangements.

Okoth succumbed to colorectal cancer on July 26 at the Nairobi Hospital.

Raymond Mbai, the family spokesman, said on Tuesday they would wish that the deceased be buried at the ancestral home of his late father in Kochia, Homa Bay County.

He argued this would be in accordance with Luo traditions.

“When someone dies he should be buried within his father’s home. In this case, the MP comes from Kochia and should be buried in Kochia,” Mr Mbai said.

The late Kibra MP Ken Okoth's paternal family members in Kochia, Rangwe say they have been kept in the dark over his burial plans. PHOTO | GEORGE ODIWUOR | NATION MEDIA GROUP

SEPARATION

He said that Okoth’s parents, Nicholas Obonyo and Angeline Ajwang separated when he was young in the 1980s.

Okoth then moved with his mother to her ancestral home in Ogenga village in Kabondo Kasipul constituency.

The separation made Okoth to be “forgotten” at his father’s home back in Kochia, Mr Mbai said.

His death has now brought controversy on where Okoth should be buried.

According to the family, the late MP is a grandson of a paramount chief known only as Obonyo who served for 50 years during the colonial era.

The chief had a polygamous family with many children, among them Okoth’s father.

Mr Mbai said the father had three wives including the Okoth's mother, Ajwang.

“Some family issues made the parents to separate. The mother moved with all her children to her parents’ home in Kabondo Kasipul,” he added.