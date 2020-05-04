By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Two chiefs in Homa Bay County have been accused of attacking a resident and gouging out one of his eyes after he was found outside past curfew hours.

The family of Tom Aneya, 55, is now crying for justice after the father of five lost his eye following the alleged attack.

One of the administrators is also accused of forcing a woman to bury her son without a coffin after threatening to quarantine her if she didn’t adhere to the orders.

Residents of Kanyaluo ward said the two administrators are using violence and intimidation to implement measures put by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus. According to Mr Aneya, the chiefs attacked him with blunt objects on the evening of April 8.

"I was coming from work at a construction site in the evening. I was riding on a motorcycle with my workmate when we met our chief and his assistant on the way home. They beat us up, saying we had violated the curfew order," Mr Aneya said.

His wife took him to a local dispensary and he was later referred to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital. But Mr Aneya said he has not been treated since he has no money to pay the doctors.

Elsewhere, Ms Ruth Akinyi, a resident, said she was forced by the assistant chief to bury her 12-year-old son without a coffin.

Ms Akinyi said her son had liver complications and died at home on April 12 at 8 pm.

She said the assistant chief instructed her family to bury him by 10 am the following morning or risk being quarantined.

One of the administrators said he could comment about the matters. “I am not allowed to speak to the media especially on such matters. I have bosses who can address you,” he said.