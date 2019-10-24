He was released in July on a police bond of Sh10,000.

Mr Ondari, 40, allegedly impregnated a 13-year-old girl who later dropped out of school.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Police have launched a manhunt for a businessman who allegedly defiled and impregnated a class five pupil in Homa Bay town.

County police commander Esther Seroney said her officers are already on the ground to ensure the suspect, Wycliffe Ondari, is brought to book.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered the arrest of the trader who went into hiding after being released on a police bond.

