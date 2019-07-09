By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Two Administration Police officers and a driver assigned to Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata have been charged in court for alleged murder of a civilian in April this year.

The three suspects, Mr Lawi Mutali and Fredrick Makau Kimanzi who are both police constables, and Mr Alex Onyango, appeared before Homa Bay High Court judge Joseph Karanjah on Tuesday.

However, they did not take plea because they have not yet undertaken a mental health test as required by law.

They are accused of killing a businessman Abdinasir Abdulahi at a bar in Ndhiwa town.

The court was told that the three jointly killed the victim who worked at a hotel on the night of April 27.

“On 27th /28th day of April, 2019, at Status Lounge in Ndhiwa Sub-County, within Homa Bay County in the Republic of Kenya, the suspects jointly murdered Abdinasir Abdulahi,” read the charge sheet.

Justice Jaranjah ordered the three suspects to undergo a mental and age assessment test at the county referral hospital.

The judge further ordered that the suspects be assigned a lawyer before their next court session.

Their plea taking has been scheduled on July 16.

In the meantime, they will be remanded at the Homa Bay GK Prison for seven days.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers in Homa Bay arrested the suspects on Monday.

The three are said to have gone for drinks at a bar in Ndhiwa town when they confronted Mr Abdulahi.

Homa Bay County DCI boss Daniel Wachira said the officers and the driver descended on their victim with kicks and blows before the man fell on the ground.

Abdulahi was left with serious body injuries and later died at Ndhiwa Sub-County Hospital while receiving treatment.

Mr Wachira said investigations into the case had been concluded by the DCI and the file submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) for further direction.