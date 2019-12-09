By GEORGE ODIWUOR

The burial of Mama Dorcas Akumu Ajwang’, mother of Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ and Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang’, has been set for December 20.

The Senator said on Monday that his mother will be buried at her home in Waondo, Suba North, Homa Bay County.

He said the family's other burial plans will be announced later.

PNEUMONIA

Mama Dorcas, who was married to David Ajwang’ Nyakwamba, a retired teacher, died of pneumonia on Saturday at Avenue hospital in Kisumu County.

Senator Kajwang said she contracted the disease while being treated for blisters.

“My mother stayed in the hospital for more than three months before she died. She contracted pneumoniaat the hospital,” the Senator said.

EDUCATION

Mama Dorcas will be remembered as one of the first female African primary school teachers in the 1940s.

She underwent her basic education studies at Kamagambo Adventist School and later attended Njoro College (currently Egerton University).

She taught in a number of primary schools in Homa Bay and Migori counties, including Kaswanga, Lala, Kodero Obara, Sindo, Waondo and Obambo, before retiring in the 1980s.

Senator Kajwang’ said his mother helped many women acquire basic education and many children to excel in their studies.

He added, "My mother had excellent leadership qualities which she demonstrated in our family. She treated us all like her children and ensured everybody went to school."

EULOGIES

Politicians including President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga condoled with the family.

The President eulogised Mama Dorcas as a gracious and hardworking woman who raised an outstanding family.

He noted that the Kajwang family continues to contribute to Kenya's socio-economic transformation, as taught by Mama Dorcas.

“It is without doubt that Mama Dorcas Akumu was a hardworking parent who did her best to raise a family of great people," Mr Kenyatta said.

"We can all see the fruits of her keen parenting through her children, who are prominent leaders and shapers of our great nation."

PUBLIC SERVANTS

Mr Odinga described Mama Dorcas as someone who gave Kenyans fine public servants who have served in different capacities.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult moment. Peace be with you," Mr Odinga wrote on his social media pages.

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti and Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata also sent condolence messages to the family.