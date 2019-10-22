By GEORGE ODIWUOR

A confrontation between two men fighting over a widow ended tragically in Ndori village, Homa Bay Sub County.

The widow had allegedly been secretly seeing the two men, who were both interested in inheriting her following her husband’s death.

The two men bumped into each other at the widow’s house on Sunday evening and a confrontation ensued.

John Nyambok, 41, died after he was allegedly attacked by Kennedy Abong'o.

A witness said Mr Abong’o hit the victim with a blunt object leaving him unconscious.

"He fled the scene when he saw the victim lying on the floor," the witness told Nation.

Homa Bay police boss Esther Seroney said following the death of the victim, an irate mob carried the victim’s body to the suspect’s home to express their anger.

The mob also burnt down four houses within Mr Abong'o's home, the police boss said.

"Two houses belonging to the suspects’ two wives and two others belonging to his children were razed down," Ms Seroney said.

She said police officers are looking for the suspect.