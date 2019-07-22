By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti is set to leave the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi where he was admitted three Weeks ago.

His son Michael Awiti told Nation on Monday that he will leave the hospital later in the day after undergoing the discharge process.

Mr Awiti was admitted to the hospital after falling ill at a function in Homa Bay in June.

He fell ill two weeks after he resumed work from medical leave.

He was taken to the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu on June 27 from where he was referred to Nairobi on June 29.

JOVIAL

“We are currently undergoing the process of discharge and hopefully before the end of the day the governor will be out of hospital. He is okay,” his son told the Nation.

Businessman Erick Okeyo, who visit the governor in hospital on Sunday, said “he was jovial” and would be discharged.

“I was with him on Sunday and he was upbeat. He assured me he would be discharged soon,” said Mr Okeyo.

But Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata refused to comment on the governor’s health.