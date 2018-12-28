Suba North OCPD Charles Mwangi said the body of the minor was taken to Med 25 mortuary in Kirindo.

The boy identified as Tonny Achar was attacked by the animal while fetching water for domestic use.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

A Standard Six pupil was on Thursday mauled to death by a hippo on the shores of Lake Victoria in Homa Bay County.

“Those who were on the shore were helpless. They could not do anything for fear that the animal would attack them too,” said the County Beach Management Unit chairperson Edward Oremo.

The fishing community has now called on the Kenya Wildlife Service to intervene citing increased hippo attacks.