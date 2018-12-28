 Hippo mauls pupil to death - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Homa Bay

Hippo mauls Class Six pupil to death in Homa Bay County

Friday December 28 2018

Hippo

A Class Six pupil was on December 27, 2018 mauled to death by a hippo. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The boy identified as Tonny Achar was attacked by the animal while fetching water for domestic use.

  • Suba North OCPD Charles Mwangi said the body of the minor was taken to Med 25 mortuary in Kirindo.

Advertisement
By GEORGE ODIWUOR
More by this Author

A Standard Six pupil was on Thursday mauled to death by a hippo on the shores of Lake Victoria in Homa Bay County.

The boy identified as Tonny Achar was attacked by the animal while fetching water for domestic use.

“Those who were on the shore were helpless. They could not do anything for fear that the animal would attack them too,” said the County Beach Management Unit chairperson Edward Oremo.

Suba North OCPD Charles Mwangi said the body of the minor was taken to Med 25 mortuary in Kirindo.

The fishing community has now called on the Kenya Wildlife Service to intervene citing increased hippo attacks.

“Several fishermen and villagers living near the lake have either been killed or injured by hippos,” said Mr Oremo.