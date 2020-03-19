By GEORGE ODIWUOR

More by this Author

Homa Bay County's Deputy Speaker Evance Marieba has resigned citing frustrations from his colleagues.

Mr Marieba said he cannot work with people who disobey the law and cited illegalities in formation of the House leadership team.

He wrote the resignation letter to assembly Clerk Daniel Kaudo after he was ousted as acting speaker last week and replaced with Kabondo West MCA Godfrey Anyango.

Mr Anyango notified MCAs of the resignation at a plenary session on Tuesday afternoon.

“My office has received the resignation letter of Evance Marieba. I therefore notify this House of his resignation and declare the seat vacant,” the acting Speaker said.

"ILLEGAL THINGS"

Advertisement

Mr Marieba on Thursday said some of the reasons for this move were personal.

He said he cannot work in a House with "rogue" leaders who violate Standing Orders.

He added that some of the latest leadership changes, including formation of the minority party leadership, are unconstitutional and illegal.

Mr Marieba said the assembly violated its Standing Orders by ousting Karachuonyo West MCA John Njira (Wiper) as minority leader and replacing him with Kabuoch North MCA George Okello (ODM).

“I cannot sit in an office where illegal things are done. How can the assembly decide to outs a Wiper candidate as minority leader and replace him with an candidate of ODM, which has majority members? It doesn’t add up."

PROJECTS COMMITTEE

Mr Marieba, who is Gwassi North MCA, further said the assembly wrongly established a select committee for ward projects.

He said a select committee should be formed after Standing Orders are amended.

“Formation of the select committee was done on Tuesday after the assembly passed a motion for the same, which is wrong,” he said.

He further said his duties would be limited since the assembly had already ousted him and elected another Speaker.

“The roles of a deputy Speaker are equal to that of the Speaker. So when the speaker is absent, the Deputy Speaker should act and chair the assembly. But since a new acting Speaker was elected to preside over assembly functions, I saw no need to be in the seat,” Mr Marieba said.

POLITICS

The MCA said he will now concentrate on building his political career with focus on Suba South Constituency.

The assembly adjourned its sitting for two weeks - until March 31 - when members are expected to elect a new deputy Speaker.