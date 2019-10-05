By GEORGE ODIWUOR

A Homa Bay County official on Saturday committed suicide.

Jack Ochieng', who was the South Kabuoch Ward Administrator, hanged himself from a tree in a thicket on the Mbita-Homa Bay road.

Witnesses says he parked his car by the road at 10am and went into the thicket near Kodiera Trading.

"It is unusual for someone to leave his car on the road, go into the thicket and remain there for a long time. When we went to find out what he was doing, we found his lifeless body dangling from a tree," a witness said.