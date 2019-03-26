By GEORGE ODIWUOR

The fishing community in Homa Bay has raised concerns over the rising cases of robberies in Lake Victoria after 12 fishermen lost their engines on Monday night.

The fishermen were ambushed by three men armed with an AK-47 rifles. The robbers ordered them to surrender their boat engines and mobile phones near Ringiti Island in Suba North.

With the engines gone, the fishermen had to row their vessels to the shores of Lake Victoria.

Homa Bay County Beach Management Units Networks Chairperson Edward Oremo described the incident as an act of piracy which he said had created fear among fishermen.

SH850,000

“The fishermen were not able to identify the men, the robbers took away three boat engines valued at Sh850,000,” said Mr Oremo.

He said police officers had difficulties rescuing the fishermen due to lack of patrol boats in Suba North.

The fishermen have asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to beef up security in the area.

“The Interior CS (Fred Matiang’i) promised to increase security patrols on the lake but this is yet to be fulfilled,” said Mr Oremo.

PATROL

The CS said police will conduct 24-hour patrol on the lake to ensure local fishermen are not harassed by criminals and security officers from neighbouring countries.

Suba North Sub County Police Commander Charles Mwangi said the victims had not recorded statements at Mbita Police Station.