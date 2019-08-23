The suspect pleaded for leniency saying that he was his family’s sole breadwinner.

The convict is said to have been a close friend to the victim’s family.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

A court in Ndhiwa on Friday jailed a 25-year-old man for life for defiling a five-year-old girl in Homa Bay County.

Appearing before Ndhiwa Presiding Magistrate Vincent Kiplagat, Paul Juma Rwaka was found guilty of having carnal knowledge of the minor, contrary to the Sexual Offences Act on February 20, 2019 at Minyere Village, South Kanyikela Location of Ndhiwa sub-county.

The minor is said to have been defiled in her mother’s house on February 20, 2019 at 7pm.

The minor’s elder sister, who testified in court, said she found the man washing his genitals using water in a container after committing the offence in their house.

The girl said she found her sister in pain. Medical reports revealed that the minor had been defiled.

In the judgment Mr Kiplagat said evidence presented before court proved beyond reasonable doubt that Rwaka defiled the minor.

“There is overwhelming evidence that the suspect defiled the girl,” Mr Kiplagat said.

