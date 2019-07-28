The pupil on Sunday led Arujo Location Chief Robert Lang’o and police officers to the man’s shop.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

A 40-year-old businessman is being held at the Homa Bay Police Station for allegedly defiling and impregnating Class Five pupil.

The man is said to have committed the offence to within Sofia estate in Homa Bay Town.

The suspect, who operates a shop within Sofia estate, was arrested on Sunday after the 13-year-old pupil accused him of being behind her pregnancy.

The pupil led Arujo Location Chief Robert Lang’o and police officers to the man’s shop.

PREGNANCY

Mr Lango said his office was informed about the pregnancy by the school administration where the pupil learns.

“The school became concerned about the condition of the girl. The girl named the trader after her teachers asked her about who was responsible for her pregnancy,” Mr Lang’o said.

Homa Bay sub-county Children’s Officer John Otieno said that his office was aware of the arrest.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Monday. Cases of defilement have risen in the county in the recent past.

TEENAGE MOTHERS

Homa Bay County is among the top devolved units with the highest number of teenage mothers at 33 per cent after Narok.

County Commissioner Herman Shambi last week announced the formation of a team to spearhead the fight against teenage pregnancies.