By GEORGE ODIWUOR

A 33-year-old man committed suicide in Rodi Kopany trading centre in Homa Bay County after a disagreement with his girlfriend.

Tobias Otieno is reported to have stabbed himself at Rodi Kopany bus stop during a fight with a woman on Friday evening.

The two were reported to have earlier differed and separated after a troubled relationship before they reunited.

FIGHTING

Drama unfolded when Otieno, a carpenter at the centre, went to visit his girlfriend at a food kiosk before they differed and started fighting.

The man drew a knife and stabbed the woman in the stomach during the fight. The woman was later rushed to hospital.

“The crowd tried to intervene when they saw the man trying to kill his girlfriend,” a witness said.

Kalanya Kanyango Location Chief Fredrick Onyango said the man got scared when the crowd threatened to lynch him after stabbing his girlfriend.

“The man stabbed himself in the stomach repeatedly before he collapsed and died,” the administrator said.

PESTICIDE

Mr Onyango said the police had found that the man had bought a pesticide which he was planning to drink and end his life after assaulting the woman.

“He had a knife when he went to visit his girlfriend. At his workplace, he left some poisonous substance, it seems he was planning to harm his girlfriend and later end his life,” said Mr Onyango.