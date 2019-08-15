The minor is said to have earlier gone to the health facility where the suspect works to seek medical services.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

A medical officer in Homa Bay County was on Wednesday charged with defiling a 16-year-old girl in Rangwe sub-county.

Mr Michael Otieno Odhiambo, a clinical officer, allegedly committed the offence at Randung’ Health Centre in West Gem ward on August 8, 2019.

The suspect appeared before Homa Bay Senior Resident Magistrate Tom Mark Olando on Wednesday when he took plea.

The court heard that the medic lured the minor to his house where he defiled her.

The suspect who was arrested by officers from Rangwe Police station, denied the charges and was released on a bond of Sh200,000 with a surety of a similar amount.