A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly defiling a secondary school student in Ndhiwa Town, Homa Bay County.

The woman who works at a local bar as a cashier was arrested on Saturday by officers from Ndhiwa Police Station.

The suspect is accused of luring the 17-year-old student with money before defiling him repeatedly in her rental house in Ndhiwa Town since schools closed in October.

The suspect's neighbours reported that the student had been visiting her on several occasions.

The boy’s father, who had enrolled him for private tuition, became curious after the teacher reported that his son had not attended lessons for four days.

“The teacher complained that my son was not consistently attending classes, this promoted me to investigate where he had been going to,” the boy’s father said.

Accompanied by the police, he traced his son to the suspect’s house where he found the two in bed. The suspect was arrested and detained at Ndhiwa Police Station.

Ndhiwa Sub-County Police Commander Evans Ombui said their investigations had revealed that the boy had been defiled.

Mr Ombui said the suspect will be arraigned on Monday.

“The suspect will be arraigned on Monday, we have enough evidence to prove that the student was defiled,” the officer said.