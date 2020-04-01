They were quarantined in different health facilities and their homes.

By DERRICK LUVEGA

Health officers in Homa Bay County have started screening travellers arriving from Nairobi for Covid-19 symptoms.

“Road blocks have been set up on three major highways that travellers use to get into Homa Bay County. We are mainly targeting people from Nairobi, which is the epicentre,” County Commissioner Yatich Kipkemei said.

The roadblocks have also been set up on the boundaries between Homa Bay and other counties.

“Suspected patients will be put under quarantine. We are doing this to protect our people,” said Mr Kipkemei.

Surveillance has also been reinforced on the international border with Uganda and Tanzania in Lake Victoria.

In the county, 13 people who had been in contact with suspected cases tested negative. They were quarantined in different health facilities and their homes.

The 13 were among 14 people who recently came from abroad. One person is still under quarantine as he waits his test results.

In Vihiga, 29 people were arrested after they were found outside their homes during curfew hours.