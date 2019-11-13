KCSE candidate dies in Homa Bay hospital

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

More by this Author

A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate in Homa Bay County has died.

The Nyawita Secondary School student identified as Belinda Atieno, 20, died at Matata Hospital in Oyugis town on Tuesday after battling sickle cell anaemia.

The candidate had been sitting her exams at a local dispensary before her condition worsened.

According to Nyawita Secondary School Principal George Olueya, the student had been suffering from anaemia for many years.

"Her condition started becoming worse at the beginning of the term. This made her miss some of the lessons," Mr Olueya said.

He said that the candidate sat her Tuesday morning exams at Nyawita Dispensary.

Advertisement

She was later taken to Asumbi Mission Hospital where she was treated before she was taken back Nyawita Dispensary.

While at the dispensary, her conditions worsened before she was rushed to Matata Hospital for specialised treatment where she died upon arrival.