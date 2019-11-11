By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Some 18 KCSE candidates from a secondary school in Rachuonyo North, Homa Bay County were arrested on Saturday night after they sneaked out and went to dance in a village.

The Form Four students from Kobala Mixed Secondary in Wang’ Chieng’ Location are accused of sneaking out of school through the fence.

The learners – 16 boys and two girls – went to a home in a village in the neighbouring Kobuya Location.

According to Chief Peter Agunga, the students took a wooden ladder and placed it on the fence and used it to jump over the school’s fence.

"They avoided leaving the school through the gate so as not to be seen," he said.

DANCED PAST MIDNIGHT

After the dance which went on past midnight, the students went to a home in the village.

Mr Agunga said concerned locals informed him about the group.

"I was called by a resident who told me that a group of students had locked themselves in a house. I rushed there and arrested them," the administrator said.

He said the students were detained at his office before their parents were called to take them back to school.

"The school’s management confirmed that the candidates are sitting their exams,” Mr Agunga added.