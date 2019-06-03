By NATION CORRESPONDENT

Police in Homa Bay County are looking for Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were to record statement after two of his aides were accused of assaulting a teacher on Sunday.

The MP is alleged to have gone underground after his assistants stabbed a teacher at a vocational training institute at a hotel in the outskirts of Oyugis Town.

The men, identified as Mr Jerry Ouma and Mr Larmone Andiege, are accused of assaulting Mr Kennedy Okong’o, a teacher at Omiro TTI in Rachuonyo South.

The men, together with the MP, are said to have gone to the hotel at 5pm where they found Mr Okong’o in the company of his friends.

Police reports said they (MP and his aides) drove in to the hotel in an official National Government Constituency Development Fund vehicle.

Witnesses said that an argument erupted between the MP’s aides and the teacher after Mr Were alighted from the car and walked into the hotel’s upper rooms.

“They argued for a few minutes before the aides withdrew a knife and stabbed the teacher,” said a witness.

Mr Okong’o is said to have been an ardent supporter of the MP ahead of the 2017 General Election.

The teacher later withdrew his support for Mr Were for unknown reasons, which is thought to have angered the MP’s aides.

Homa Bay County Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Daniel Wachira said residents living around the area immediately responded to the distress call from the stabbed teacher.

“Locals from the area who heard the commotion between the teacher and the MP’s allies came out to see what was happening. They started stoning the two men who had drove in with the MP,” he said.

The officer said Mr Ouma and Mr Andiege were rescued by police officers who were on patrol.

The aides were rushed to Rachuonyo South Level Four Hospital in critical condition.

“Mr Ouma died at the hospital past 9pm Sunday. His colleague is still undergoing medical care at same hospital. He is under tight security watch,” Mr Wachira told journalists on Monday.

The stabbed teacher on the other hand was rushed to a hospital in Kisii on Sunday.

Mr Wachira said he had sent his officers to look for the MP who could not be reached on phone.

Neither his driver nor the vehicle he used when the incident happened could be traced.

“Government vehicles should be packed at designated places including police stations when their time for operations elapse; in this case it should have been packed by 6pm on Sunday. We have not heard any information on where the vehicle is neither can its driver be found,” the county DCI boss said.

Mr Wachira added that his office has shared the vehicle’s registration number with other officers in other police stations so that they can interrogate either the driver or the MP to find out what happened.

“We just need to ask the MP and his driver to explain what they know. Mr Were should record statement at any police station near him,” the officer said.

Some Homa Bay County residents took to social media to castigate the MP after he was also accused to have been connected to another attack in Kisumu last week.