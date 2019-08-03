At Ms Ajwang's home, relatives were glued to television as others tuned to several radio stations to get information on Mr Okoth’s final journey.

The family has dared Mr Okoth’s wife to present the will showing that the Kibra legislator had instructed that he be cremated.

Mr Okoth's wife Monica Lavender and one of the MP’s brother, argued that the body would be cremated according to his wish before he died.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Relatives of Kibra MP Ken Okoth have condemned the Saturday’s cremation of the legislator at Kariokor, Nairobi.

Family members, including the MP’s elder brother Rashid Omondi said they did not approve of the cremation of the legislator.

Mr Omondi said he knew that the body would be taken to his mother’s home in Ogenga village in Kabondo Kasipul for burial after a funeral service at Got Rateng’ Primary School.

"I am still puzzled that some members of my family resolved to cremate my brother’s body," he said.

CUSTOMS

He was speaking on Saturday at the home of his mother, Ms Anjeline Ajwang. Mr Omondi said the Luo customs do not approve of cremation.

The family has dared Mr Okoth’s wife to present the will showing that the Kibra legislator had instructed that he be cremated when he dies.

"Wills have witnesses. We want to know who, apart from the wife, knew about plans for cremation. Even my mother was not told about the plans, " Mr Omondi said.

"(Ms) Monica has a lot of questions to answer, let her come her come and explain everything to us," he added.

RITUALS

The late MPs brother said they will not accept the ash from the MP’s body to be taken home for any ritual.

Mr Benson Samba, one of Mr Okoth's maternal uncles said that it was everyone's wish that the body of the MP is taken to Kabondo Kasipul for viewing.

“The worst they could do was to let us see the body and take it back for whatever they had planned,” said Mr Samba.

He said the family had dismissed claims that locals were planning to cause chaos had the MP’s body been taken to Kabondo.

"Claiming that the community wanted to bury the body in Kabondo Kasipul is not true. We obey the law and would have done anything the law requires as long as the body was brought to us for viewing," he added.

The view was supported by Ms Nereah Auma, one of Mr Okoth's relatives.

“A grave within a home would remind people that their kin had passed on," Ms Auma said.

Meanwhile just a handful of people had turned up for the memorial service of the MP at Got Rateng' Primary School and at Ms Ajwang's home.

The Homa Bay County government had offered to host the event. Tents had already been erected in the school compound.

