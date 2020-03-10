Homa Bay MCAs oust speaker, majority leader

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Members of the Homa Bay County Assembly on Tuesday ousted acting speaker Evance Marieba and replaced him with Kabondo West MCA Geoffrey Anyango.

The ward reps also removed Majority Leader Walter Muok and was replaced by Kanyaluo MCA Jeff Ongoro.

In a session that lasted about ten minutes, 53 MCAs voted to eject Mr Marieba from office in a session presided by nominated MCA and member of the speaker’s panel Edwin Kakach.

The motion to oust Mr Marieba from office was tabled by Kendu Bay Township MCA Maurice Ogwang'. Mr Ogwang' did not give reasons for the ouster.

In a debate that was boycotted by some members, Mr Ogwang’ told the assembly that MCAs have the right to remove the speaker from office.

“This House resolves to recant its decision of recognising Marieba as the acting speaker and elects a new member as acting speaker. It does not matter who did what, when and how but the decision is to remove Marieba has been made,” Mr Ogwang' said.

Mr Marieba was elected as the acting speaker in 2018 after the impeachment of former Ms Elizabeth Ayoo.

Kibiri MCA Micheal Odira claimed the acting speaker had forgotten his colleagues after he became engaged with other duties other than the assembly affairs.

“We need a change in the assembly leadership. We no longer recognise the person we trusted because he does not recognise us,” he said.

In the 10 minutes’ debate, other MCAs claimed Mr Marieba who is also the Gwassi North MCA has sidelined other members in House activities.

Kabondo East MCA James Okeyo argued that the assembly would collapse if Mr Marieba is allowed to continue leading the house as the acting speaker.

Nominated MCA Sophie Salim said the ouster was meant to teach Mr Marieba a lesson on good leadership skills.

After assuming office, Mr Anyango chaired the plenary during and said he was ready to work with all members and obey all standing orders.