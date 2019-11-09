By GEORGE ODIWUOR

The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in Konga village, Homa Bay Sub-County on Friday night in a suspected suicide incident.

It was not established immediate what made the 66-year-old man end his life.

North Kanyabala sub-location assistant chief Rose Adhiambo said the man is reported to have left his home at 5pm on Friday and did not tell any of his family members where he was going.

"The man used to work in Nairobi. He recently visited his rural home and did not exhibit any signs of stress,” the administrator said.

His wife stumbled on the body after a search by family members and villagers in a nearby bush.

"His wife became worried that it was getting dark and her husband had not returned home. She decided to look for him and sadly found he had committed suicide,” Ms Adhiambo said.

The administrator said the body of the victim was taken to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.