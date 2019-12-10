By DERICK LUVEGA

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

A man was shot and seriously injured in a scuffle between police officers and members of the public at a chang’aa den in Homa Bay County on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Nyamira Ndogo trading center in Gem Central, Rangwe Sub-county.

Police officers had stormed the den to arrest the owner and revellers but locals rushed to defend the former, resulting in the scuffle.

CHAOS

Witnesses said chaos erupted between villagers and security officers who tried to confiscate the chang’aa.

Rangwe Sub-county Police Commander Jane Sang said residents thronged the den in solidarity with those who were there when they saw a police vehicle at the locations.

“The officers had already arrested the woman who was engaging in the illegal business when the villagers arrived. They were in the process of looking for other suspects within the compound,” she said.

"STRAY BULLET"

Ms Sang said a mob began fighting the officers in an attempt to block them from discharging their duties.

During the scuffle, an officer shot in the air to disperse the crowd.

“The man was accidentally injured by a stray bullet. He was left with a severe wound in the thigh,” she said.

The victim identified as Mr Samuel Ongoro was accused of blocking the officers from arresting a woman who was selling the illicit brew.

ARRESTS

The officers arrested several people after the crowd was dispersed and confiscated about 40 litres of the illicit brew.