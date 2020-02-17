Security official in Homa Bay have marked Wadiang'a Beach as a hotspot for criminal activities.

Suba Deputy County Commissioner Joseph Maina said the mob descended on the suspect with crude weapons.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

A 21-year-old fisherman has been admitted to Sindo Sub-County Hospital in Suba South in critical condition after he was attacked and injured by a mob.

The man was attacked on Monday by a group of youths who accused him of raping a 95-year-old woman in Kaksingri West Location.

The fisherman based at Wadiang'a Beach in Sindo Town is said to have raped the senior citizen at her home on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses claimed the suspect went to the woman's house at 3 pm where he allegedly committed the sexual offence.

Suba Deputy County Commissioner Joseph Maina said an irate mob descended on the suspect with crude weapons.

“He got deep cuts on different parts of his body. Residents attacked him with crude weapons,” he said.

The suspect, who hails from Nyatike in Migori County, was also burned with fire. Mr Maina said the suspect was rescued by police officers who responded to his distress calls.

"The mob that was attacking the man had intention of killing him but a group of police officers who got a call from other residents moved with speed and saved him. He had cuts and burns on his body when he was admitted to the hospital," the administrator said.

The officer added that the rape victim was also rushed to Sindo Sub-County Hospital where she was treated and discharged.

Security official in Homa Bay have marked Wadiang'a Beach as a hotspot for criminal activities. Mr Maina said police offices are working round the clock to ensure they flush out criminals from the area.