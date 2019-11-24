Ms Odumbe said she got worried when the KCPE results were released last week by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

His wife Joyce Odumbe told Nation that her husband arrived in Nairobi on November 9 and met one of his relatives.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

More by this Author

When Mr Moses Odumbe left his home in Karabondi, Homa Bay County on November 8, 2019 to mark this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations in Nairobi, his family hoped he would return home soon after the exercise.

However, this has never come to pass. The teacher at Kogana Primary in Rachuonyo North sub-county allegedly switched off his phones after reaching the marking centre in Nairobi. Since then, his phone is still switched off and his family is yet to trace his whereabouts.

PHONE SWITCHED OFF

His wife Joyce Odumbe told Nation that her husband arrived in Nairobi on November 9 and met one of his relatives.

“He spent the night at one of his relative’s house in Kikuyu township before going to the KCPE exams marking centre at St Georges Girls High School on November 10, 2019,” said the mother of six.

Mrs Odumbe said her husband later left St Georges Girls High School.

Advertisement

The teacher is said to have communicated with one of his sons who is a student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Agriculture.

“I knew that their phones had to remain switched off during the marking exercise, so I was hesitant to communicate to him,” she said.

“I sent him text messages which he did not reply,” she added.

MISSING

Mrs Odumbe said she got worried when the KCPE results were released last week by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

“By the time the (KCPE) exam results were being released, my husband should have returned home because marking exercise had ended," she said.

The teacher’s family has been looking for him in Nairobi without success.

His brother-in-law Collins Ochieng’ reported the matter to Kilimani Police Station in Nairobi while his wife did the same at Kendu Bay Police Station.

She blamed the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) for not alerting her that her husband was missing from the marking centre.

She said that Knec should have notified her that her husband was not at the marking centre.