By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Police in Homa Bay have found a seven-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped from their home at Kenya Re Estate in Kisumu town.

The officers have also arrested a woman in connection to the alleged kidnap of the boy last Sunday.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said they found the boy in Nyandiwa in Suba South constituency on Wednesday. Homa Bay County DCI Commander Daniel Wachira said the minor was found following a tip off from members of the public.

Mr Wachira said some members of the public became suspicious when they saw the minor with the suspect.

"Our officers from Magunga Police Station received a report about the activities of the suspects,” Mr Wachira said.

The suspect, who was first taken to Magunga Police Station for interrogation, will be transferred to Kisumu.

