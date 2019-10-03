Residents reported that the minor left home for school on Wednesday morning and headed straight to the suspect’s house.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Police in Rachuonyo South have arrested a 75-year-old man for defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The minor is a class two pupil at a local school in Kosele Township while the suspect is a trader in the same area.

The senior citizen, a businessman in Kosele town, is accused of repeatedly defiling the class two pupil on diverse dates.

Residents reported that the minor left home for school on Wednesday morning and headed straight to the suspect’s house.

NAKED GIRL

They said they got curious after the girl was seen entering the man’s house every morning while on her way to school before they decided to lay a trap on Wednesday.

“I went to the man’s house and insisted on knowing what the girl was doing in his house. As the man offered to meet me by his doorstep, I peeped into the house and saw the naked girl,” a resident said.

The neighbour reported the matter to one of the girl’s teachers. Upon interrogation by the teacher, she admitted that she had been defiled.

The man was arrested and detained at Kosele Police Station.

ARRAIGNED

Rachuonyo South Sub-County Police Commander Patrick Onsando confirmed the arrest and said the suspect would be arraigned.

“We have arrested the suspect so that he can face punitive legal measures,” Mr Onsando said.