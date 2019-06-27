Mr Ombui said the suspect is being held at Ndhiwa Police Station and will be arraigned Friday.

Ndhiwa police boss Evans Ombui said one person has been arrested in connection with the crime.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

The body of a missing primary school pupil was on Thursday found dumped in a maize plantation in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay.

Police said the 15-year-old Kenya Certificate of Primary Education candidate was defiled before she was murdered.

She disappeared on Wednesday morning while she was on her way to school, police said.

Her body was found by passers-by who reported to the police.

