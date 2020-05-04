Shock as 60-year-old man accused of infecting minor with HIV

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Police in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County have arrested a 60-year-old man after it emerged that he allegedly defiled a 16-year-old girl multiple times, with the minor later testing positive for HIV.

Ndhiwa Sub-County Police Commander Robert Aboche said the suspect, who hails from West Kachieng Location, was arrested on Friday after test results from a local hospital showed that the girl had the virus.

Mr Aboche said the minor was taken to Ndhiwa Sub-county Hospital by her parents.

“Her parents reported that the girl had been weak and gloomy for a while. They decided to take her to the hospital to find out what was ailing her,” he said.

It was then that the medics discovered that the minor was HIV positive. After that, the girl revealed to her parents that she was defiled by the old man.

According to the minor, he had defiled her at least three time on diverse dates.

Police officers were immediately sent to the suspect’s home where he was arrested. He spend the weekend at Ndhiwa police station.

Mr Aboche said on Monday that the suspect will undergo a HIV test.