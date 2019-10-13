Six mourners injured in Rachuonyo crash

Mr Peter Otieno said their driver was not familiar with the road which is currently under construction.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Six mourners were injured when a minibus they were traveling in was involved in an accident at Chabera trading centre on the Kisii- Kisumu road in Rachuonyo East sub-county on Saturday night.

The vehicle, which had 32 mourners on board, veered off the road and landed into a ditch as it transported a body from Nairobi to Nyakach sub county. The mourners said the poor state of the road could have contributed to the to the accident.

DEEP TRENCHES

“Sections of the road have deep trenches on the sides because of an ongoing construction. Motorists who are not familiar with the road can easily cause accidents,” said Mr Otieno.

Rachuonyo East Sub County Police Commander Charles Barasa said the injured passengers were rushed to Saokon Medical Clinic for treatment.

Mr Barasa said the other passengers proceeded with the journey to Nyakach after the body was transferred to another vehicle.

“I appeal to motorists to exercise caution when traveling on roads under construction,” Mr Barasa said.