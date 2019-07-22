By GEORGE ODIWUOR

A 16-year-old student from Homa Bay County has gone into hiding after allegedly chopping off the arm of his schoolmate on Saturday.

The Form Three student at Nyamwaga Mixed Secondary School in Rachuonyo East Sub-County went underground after he allegedly cut the arm of a Form Two student whom he accused of being behind his suspension.

Witnesses said the suspect attacked the victim when he was on his way home from school.

BETRAYED

He confronted the victim at around 5pm, claiming that he betrayed him to his teachers which led to his suspension.

The suspect accused the Form Two student of reporting him to the school’s administration for misbehaving during studies.

Rachuonyo East Sub-County Police Commander Charles Barasa said the suspect committed the offence using a panga.

The arm was cut just below the elbow.

SHIELD FROM ATTACK

“The arm was cut when the victim tried to shield himself from the attack. We believe the intention of the suspect was to cut the victim on the head [but] fortunately he (the victim) raised up his arm to protect himself from the attack,” the officer said.

The police boss said the arm fell to the ground.

Mr Barasa added that his officers have not established why the suspect was suspended from school.

The officer said on Monday that a manhunt for the suspect is ongoing.

“Though the suspect is a minor, he must tell police why he decided to cut the arm of his schoolmate,” Mr Barasa said.