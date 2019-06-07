By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Police in Rachuonyo East sub-county have arrested a secondary school teacher for allegedly raping and torturing a female bar attendant.

The suspect, a teacher at Ongoro Secondary School, was detained at Oyugis Police Station after presenting himself with a lawyer on Friday.

The police had been looking for Mr Basil Kaunda after the woman was found unconscious in a pool of blood near Ramba trading centre.

DEFORMED

Her face was deformed and the skin and flesh on her chins peeled off.

Prior to this, witnesses said the suspect and the bar attendant were drinking together at a local bar. Later that night, the duo then left on a motorbike.

“After drinking, the two boarded a motorbike and left to an unknown location. The teacher was the one riding the motorbike,” said one witness.

The woman was found the following day lying near a thicket with blood all over her body.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital before being transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret where she is still fighting for her life at the intensive care unit.

HIDING

Rachuonyo East Sub-County Police Commander Charles Barasa said they had been looking for the teacher who went into hiding after the incident.

“His phone was switched off. His friends didn’t know where he was until he turned up at the police station accompanied with a lawyer,” the officer said.

Mr Barasa said preliminary investigations indicate that the woman was raped before being tortured.