Two Homa Bay MCAs in court for assault

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

More by this Author

Two members of Homa Bay County Assembly were on Monday arraigned for allegedly assaulting and causing bodily harm to assembly Clerk Daniel Kaudo.

Kendu Bay Town Ward Representative Maurice Ogwang’ and his Kabuoch South counterpart Oscar Abotee have been accused of assaulting the clerk on November 13 within the assembly compound.

The MCAs are said to have committed the offence together with Kojwach Ward MCA Joan Ogada and her husband Thaddiaes Ogada who had already appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Thomas Obutu on Friday.

DENIED CHARGES

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Tom Mark Olando on Monday, Mr Ogwang’ and Mr Abotee denied the charges.

Their lawyer Godrick Okello argued in court that the offence the MCAs had committed is common among politicians and requested for lower cash bails.

Advertisement

“There is already a ceasefire in the assembly where the MCAs committed the offence, plus their case is common among politicians so I am appalling for a cash bail that they can manage,” the lawyer said.

SH50,000 BOND

The accused attempted to block journalists from taking their photographs. Through their lawyer, they argued they are prominent personalities and their photos should not be all over the public.

The move was opposed by the magistrate. They were issued with a bond of Sh50,000 each or a cash bail of Sh20,000 each.